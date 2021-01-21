 

Conclusi stamani ad Alassio, nonostante le condizioni climatiche avverse, i lavori di potatura e pulizia dei giardini del Palazzo Comunale e dell’area prospicente il Monumento ai Caduti nel centro cittadino.

Lo annuncia il Comune.

